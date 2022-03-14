Soccer

Orlando Pirates suspend player who was ‘charged at the SAPS’

14 March 2022 - 09:13 By Marc Strydom
Nkanyiso Zungu of Orlando Pirates during a DStv Premiership game against Marumo Gallants in August.
Image: Philip Maeta/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates say they have suspended midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu after he was charged at a police station in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

Pirates did not divulge the nature of or any further details on the charge at the SAPS for Zungu, who has not featured in Bucs’ line-up this year.

Pirates said in a statement: “Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has been charged at the Moffatview Police Station [on Sunday] evening.

“The club suspends Mr Zungu pending an investigation. As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete.”

Zungu, 26, who signed for Pirates from Stellenbosch FC in January 2020, has played one league game for Bucs in the 2021-22 season. He played 11 league games in 2020-21.

