WATCH | Bobsteak and Kaizer Chiefs give Sundowns guard of honour

Runaway leaders Sundowns clinched their fifth successive title on April 27 with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld.

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby “Bobsteak” Motaung joined the Soweto club’s guard of honour, as Amakhosi lined up to applaud Pretoria compatriots Downs onto the field.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.