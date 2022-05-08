×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | Bobsteak and Kaizer Chiefs give Sundowns guard of honour

08 May 2022 - 17:49 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs give a guard of honour to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on May 8 2022.
Kaizer Chiefs give a guard of honour to Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on May 8 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs gave a guard of honour to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Runaway leaders Sundowns clinched their fifth successive title on April 27 with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld.

Chiefs’ football manager Bobby “Bobsteak” Motaung joined the Soweto club’s guard of honour, as Amakhosi lined up to applaud Pretoria compatriots Downs onto the field.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Shalulile is also our first line of defence,’ says Mngqithi as the Namibian chases Mbesuma’s record

Besides banging in the goals, not a lot of football followers have noticed that leading goalscorer Peter Shalulile also contributes a lot to defence ...
Sport
2 days ago

How the Chiefs-Downs clash lost its sparkle

It was billed as a humdinger, a match that could possible decide the destination of a league title. But thanks to Kaizer Chiefs' remarkable ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Mngqithi: Sundowns’ row with Chiefs over Al Ahly ‘water under the bridge’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that there's never a dead rubber when they play Kaizer Chiefs and that they're going to take over the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs coach Zwane still hopeful about Champions League qualification

Despite their recent unconvincing league run of four losses and one win, Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane remains hopeful of Caf Champions ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane: 'Gone are those days where we just bring any player to Kaizer Chiefs'

How will Kaizer Chiefs regain their dominance and brand of attacking football that is pleasing to the eye of the supporters?
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I won’t stoop so low’ — Swallows boss Lesufi hits back at ex-coach Truter Soccer
  2. Safa send letter warning presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba Soccer
  3. Zwane: 'Gone are those days where we just bring any player to Kaizer Chiefs' Soccer
  4. DA calls on Safa to reverse decision to award R20.8m honorarium Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter Soccer

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil