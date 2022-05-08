WATCH | Bobsteak and Kaizer Chiefs give Sundowns guard of honour
08 May 2022 - 17:49
Kaizer Chiefs gave a guard of honour to DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of their match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
Nice moment as @KaizerChiefs give the guard of honor to @OfficialPSL champions @Masandawana at @FnbStadium pic.twitter.com/WCjJBXNbql— Marc Strydom (@marc_strydom) May 8, 2022
Runaway leaders Sundowns clinched their fifth successive title on April 27 with a 0-0 draw against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld.
Chiefs’ football manager Bobby “Bobsteak” Motaung joined the Soweto club’s guard of honour, as Amakhosi lined up to applaud Pretoria compatriots Downs onto the field.
