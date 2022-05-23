Royal can snatch second, Sundowns’ Shalulile eyes Mbesuma’s record

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile can match Collins Mbesuma’s 23-year-old DStv Premiership scoring record on Monday afternoon, but he will need a hat-trick to do it.

Royal AM can snatch second place with a game to spare as they line up again at Chatsworth Stadium on Monday afternoon (3pm) against Sundowns in the game abandoned midway through the first half due to torrential rain and a waterlogged pitch on Saturday.

Downs, who wrapped up the title with four games to spare, had to have their lifting of the trophy postponed by two days.