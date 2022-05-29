SuperSport and Pirates both need win as they bring 2021-22 season to a close

SuperSport United need a win against Orlando Pirates as the DStv Premiership season finally ends on Monday night to avoid slipping to a first finish outside the top eight in 22 years.

Pirates need a win at Lucas Moripe Stadium, in the last of three of their games that were rescheduled due to Bucs reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final, to end in fourth place.

SuperSport are in ninth place on 37 points with a +2 goal difference. A win will see the Pretoria team draw level with eighth-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows on 40 points, but the Durban team would have a worse goal difference (-5).

Pirates are on 44 points with a +8 goal difference. A win by two goals would take Bucs level on 47 points with fourth-placed Stellenbosch FC (+9 goal difference), and a better goal difference. A win by one goal would leave Pirates and Stellies level on points and goal difference (+9) and Bucs higher on the log thanks to the Soweto giants having scored more goals (currently 34 to 32).

Pirates have an outside chance of overtaking Royal AM (47 points, +12 difference) in third, if they beat SuperSport by a five-goal margin.

SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn said Pirates have match fitness from playing two games in the past week since the Premiership’s final round last weekend — a 4-1 win against Maritzburg United at Orlando Stadium and 2-2 draw against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium.

SuperSport have been inactive since their second-last game, a 3-1 defeat to Baroka FC on May 14.

“It’s definitely been a long wait for this game. And especially at the end of the season it does get difficult to remain motivated and focused,” Donn said.

“But we know what’s at stake. We’re fighting for a top eight position.