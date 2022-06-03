End of an era as Bernard Parker leaves Chiefs

The massive clear-out at Kaizer Chiefs has claimed veteran attacker Bernard Parker.

Amakhosi, who recently confirmed Arthur Zwane as coach to replace Stuart Baxter, announced on Friday that the contract of the former Bafana Bafana striker will not be renewed when it expires at the end of the month.

This week, Chiefs confirmed the departures of Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurković and Kearyn Baccus and goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.

Amakhosi are in another rebuilding phase after an unprecedented seventh campaign without silverware in 2021-2022.

Chiefs have already confirmed the off-season signings of Stellenbosch duo centreback Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.

Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr are expected to announce more signings and player clear-outs in the 2022-2023 preseason.

“His exceptional talent and leadership helped Amakhosi to win four major trophies, including two league titles. His professionalism, both on and off the field, is an object example to any aspiring young footballer.

“Thank you for your great service and dedication to the club, ‘Hond’. You remain a true legend.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.