POLL | Have Bafana Bafana improved under Hugo Broos?

Bafana Bafana's performances under Hugo Broos have come under the spotlight with some claiming there is an improvement and others slamming the coach for not using established names.

Broos has undertaken a rebuild of the national team since taking over last year and his side put up a spirited fight in a 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Thursday night.

Bafana went into the halftime break ahead after an 8th-minute strike from Lyle Foster. But the national team conceded twice, the last just minutes before the end of the game, with no points in the bag.

They will be hoping for better results in their remaining 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Weighing in on the match, some claimed Broos' rebuild is beginning to bear fruit.

“Let's be honest, when last did we see Bafana Bafana play such football? Broos has really made a massive transformation,” said one fan.

Others urged him to bring in the more experienced Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu and Andile Jali.