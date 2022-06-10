Ria Ledwaba 'donated honorarium money to Safa local football associations'

Ria Ledwaba believes the SA Football Association (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) members receiving an honorarium when there was no football due to Covid-19 was totally unwarranted for an association struggling to fund its regions.

The Safa vice-president is challenging Danny Jordaan for the presidency in the June 25 election. Ngoako “Solly” Mohlabeng of the Safa Tshwane region is the third candidate.

Ledwaba said she did not accept an unexpected payment of R20,000 to NEC members in late December and that she has donated the first R100,000 of a R520,000 honorarium amount covering the years 2019 to 2022 to four Safa local football associations (LFAs).

Insiders close to Ledwaba say she will also donate the rest of the honorarium money, as it arrives in instalments.