×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mkhalele pleads with PSL teams to give his Bafana youngsters a chance

14 July 2022 - 13:39 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Thapelo Maseko of South Africa during the 2022 Cosafa Cup quarter final match against Mozambique at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 13.
Thapelo Maseko of South Africa during the 2022 Cosafa Cup quarter final match against Mozambique at King Zwelithini Stadium on July 13.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has made an impassioned plea to Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to give his young and talented group of players representing SA at the Cosafa Cup in Durban a chance.

Mkhalele, tasked with leading the national team in the Southern African regional tournament, saw his youthful side crash out in the quarterfinals of the main competition with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat to a more experienced Mozambique.

The two nations had played to a goalless draw in the 90 minutes at King Zwelithini Stadium where the young South Africans gave as good as they got and dominated most of the game. SA now shift their focus to the Plate semifinals where they meet Madagascar at Clermont's Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday (12pm).

Mkhalele believes SA has hit the jackpot with this group of youngsters, the oldest of whom, Chippa United defender Zuko Mdunyelwa, is 23.

Mkhalele: Bafana to use Cosafa Cup to blood starlets like Radiopane, Sifama

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele says the Cosafa Cup squad was picked with the Paris 2024 Olympics in mind.
Sport
1 day ago

The coach said if the group can stay together and be kept in the national team system, they have the potential to lead Bafana to the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Mkhalele, however, said the challenge would be to make sure these players are not lost, like many previous groups with potential have been.

The former Bafana winger believes this can be achieved if these players are given game time by their parent clubs on a regular basis, which will allow them to reach their true potential.

“We have bigger plans for the players we have given an opportunity to,” Mkhalele said after the defeat.

“I’m just hoping their clubs, who I know are under pressure to win, will give them game time because it’s always difficult for us to call players to the national team who are not playing regularly at their respective teams.

“That sees us taking two steps forward and three backwards. But I’m really hoping that the clubs will also assist in that regard.

Mkhalele’s young Bafana put up a fight but succumb on penalties to Moz

A youthful Bafana Bafana lost on penalties but went down with a fight against a stronger and more experienced Mozambique in their Cosafa Cup ...
Sport
19 hours ago

“But I’m not putting our loss down to the clubs. We take ownership of the loss and we have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to improve our team going forward.”

Mkahlele fielded young players such as Kaizer Chiefs’ Keletso Sifama; Orlando Pirates’ Boitumelo Radiopane, who is being loaned out to Cape Town Spurs; SuperSport United's exciting trio of Thapelo Maseko, Selaelo Rasebotja and Keagan Johannes; and Rowan Human of Maritzburg United.

The coach hopes the youngsters will not be hard on themselves for failing to help Bafana defend the title they won in Gqeberha last year.

“I’m just hoping they will use this as a lesson because I believe a disappointment like this also makes you a better person and a stronger player.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SAZI HADEBE | Showboating is one thing, but it’s the result that counts

SA once boasted crowd pullers and serial winners such as Ace Ntsoelengoe and Doctor Khumalo, now the cupboard is bare
Sport
18 hours ago

Coach Brandon Truter promises trophies for AmaZulu

While AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter admits the club has let go of some good players who were key to the team last season, he believes they’ve ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Injured Thembi Kgatlana reminds Banyana of their big journey

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says after the big blow of losing star player Thembi Kgatlana, they have spoken to the rest of the squad about ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Former Pirates captain ‘Tyson’ reunites with Hunt at SuperSport

SuperSport United have signed former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, the Pretoria club announced on Monday.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SuperSport boss Hunt: ‘You won’t find the smell of the dressing room in a ... Soccer
  2. Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia Soccer
  3. Sundowns sign highly regarded north African defender Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs have to spend R100m to compete with Sundowns: experts Sport
  5. Siyabonga Sangweni: Pirates rushed Thulani Hlatshwayo into the captaincy Soccer

Latest Videos

Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...
Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...