Mkhalele’s young Bafana put up a fight but succumb on penalties to Moz

A youthful Bafana Bafana lost on penalties but went down with a fight against a stronger and more experienced Mozambique in their Cosafa Cup quarterfinal clash at a vibrant King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night.

Bafana held their older neighbours to a goalless draw before losing 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out.

For SA Selaelo Rasebotja, Athenkosi Mcaba, Keagan Johannes and Zuko Mdunyelwa all scored their spot kicks while Antonio van Wyk, Lancaster Human and Siyanda Msani missed.

Edmison Dove, Nené, Danilo Muze, Shaquille Momad Nangy and Lau King gave Mozambique the victory with their successful penalties while Telinho and Ifren Matola missed.

Bafana stand-in coach Helman Mkhalele selected several excited youngsters for the starting line-up such as Orlando Pirates’ starlet Boitumelo Radiopane, who is on loan at Cape Town Spurs, Kaizer Chiefs’ Keletso Sifama and the SuperSport United pair of skipper Johannes and Rasebotja.

Stellenbosch FC’s Mcaba was the only player in the starting line-up who had represented the senior national team.

Mkhalele was unable to select midfielder Ethan Brooks as he is out with a minor knee injury.