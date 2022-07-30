Klopp calls on Liverpool to draw motivation from Premier League, Champions League miss

Manager Jurgen Klopp urged his Liverpool side to use the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League and Champions League last season as motivation to challenge for both trophies in the new campaign.

Liverpool won the League Cup and FA Cup last season, but were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May and lost the league title to Manchester City by one point.

"Both teams (Liverpool and City) play an incredibly high level and one thing makes the difference, like one goal in the Champions League final for instance," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's Community Shield game against Manchester City on Saturday.

"That is part of the deal. That can happen at the end of the season with the points tally. It didn't turn me crazy and it didn't turn the players crazy either. Because it is part of the deal. We can use it to get even more determined."