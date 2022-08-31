Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to those who have called for him to stop holding onto the Egyptian club.
Mosimane left the club in June after delivering several trophies, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
One player Mosimane relied on during his time at Al Ahly, Walid Soliman, recently played his last game for the club, and the coach paid tribute.
“Legend. I never started you in any game, and yet you scored so many games for me. That’s the respect you gave me and the team. You remained the same man of honour even during tough times. Good Luck in your future endeavours. Al Ahly has a future in you. I salute,” Mosimane said.
He also reminisced about the time the two spent together on the field.
“I remember how sad you were when injuries made you miss last year's Fifa Club World Cup but I was happy you played in this year's World Cup, and you played all those games like a 19-year-old player.”
While many gushed over Mosimane's tribute, others questioned why he was “still hanging onto the club” and urged him to close that chapter of his life.
Mosimane hit back, saying he was simply paying tribute.
“I am giving him his respect. He's retiring . It is his last game,” he explained.
Pitso Mosimane defends Al Ahly tribute
Image: ©Imad Attalai/BackpagePix
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to those who have called for him to stop holding onto the Egyptian club.
Mosimane left the club in June after delivering several trophies, including back-to-back Caf Champions League titles in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.
One player Mosimane relied on during his time at Al Ahly, Walid Soliman, recently played his last game for the club, and the coach paid tribute.
“Legend. I never started you in any game, and yet you scored so many games for me. That’s the respect you gave me and the team. You remained the same man of honour even during tough times. Good Luck in your future endeavours. Al Ahly has a future in you. I salute,” Mosimane said.
He also reminisced about the time the two spent together on the field.
“I remember how sad you were when injuries made you miss last year's Fifa Club World Cup but I was happy you played in this year's World Cup, and you played all those games like a 19-year-old player.”
While many gushed over Mosimane's tribute, others questioned why he was “still hanging onto the club” and urged him to close that chapter of his life.
Mosimane hit back, saying he was simply paying tribute.
“I am giving him his respect. He's retiring . It is his last game,” he explained.
Mosimane previously told an apologetic Al Ahly fan they should not regret his departure from the team.
“My brother, please do not regret my departure. Al Ahly did not fire me or push me to go. I have big respect for president [Mahmoud El-]Khatib and the entire board, including all the supporters of Al Ahly. I will always cherish all our trophy celebrations.
“I have memories and archives (banners, chants of me at the stadiums). Unfortunately, I decided to come home. I needed this rest with my family. You now have an experienced European coach everybody should support, and I believe he will leave the jersey at a higher place than he got it,” he said.
Mosimane is working on his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools project, but has hinted at a return to coaching.
READ MORE:
Mosimane deserves more credit than we often give him
Pitso Mosimane lifts lid on alleged ‘sabotage’
‘There’s no career I killed’: Mosimane on leaving Percy Tau at Al Ahly
WATCH | I want to win Afcon: Pitso Mosimane on his next move
A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: Mosimane dishes on coaching return
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos