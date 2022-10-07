And he is not exaggerating. That De Bruyne has often been referred to as a complete player is because of his versatility that sees him playing just about any position. Though he is a natural attacking midfielder, he is adept at wing play and can also be used as a false nine or even as a deep-lying midfielder.
Club: ManchesterCity
Previous clubs: VfL Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen, Chelsea, Genk
National caps (goals): 93 (25)
Previous World Cup performance: 2014 — 4 matches; 1 goal, 2 assists; 2018 — 6 matches, 1 goal, 2 assists
International honours: 2018 Fifa World Cup bronze medal
Club honours: Belgian Pro League 2010-11; Belgian Cup 2008-09; Belgian Super Cup 2011; German DFB-Pokal 2014-15, German DFL-Supercup 2015; English Premier League 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22; FA Cup: 2018-19; English Football League Cup: 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21; English FA Community Shield 2019
Qatar 2022 | Star player: Kevin De Bruyne can take Belgium all the way
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Qatar 2022, know your star players: Kevin De Bruyne
Though football is a team sport, there are players who rise above their teammates to help carry a team to greater heights — players whose contribution is such that without them, teams are like a bird without a song. In a Belgian national squad teeming with so many talented individuals they are regarded as the country’s “golden generation”, that player is Kevin De Bruyne.
The inexhaustible Manchester City player, with close on 100 caps for his country, has established himself as the heart and soul of the Red Devils thanks to his ability to take charge of matters on the pitch and drive Belgium forward.
It was due to his efforts in Russia in 2018 that Belgium had their best showing at a Fifa World Cup when they reached the semifinals and went on to win the third-place playoff clash against England. De Bruyne was a colossal figure for Roberto Martinez’s team, and contributed a goal plus two assists as the Red Devils came within inches of reaching a maiden final appearance.
While he was already a big star in Russia, De Bruyne has since developed into a world superstar thanks to his monstrous showings for Pep Guardiola’s City in the English Premier League and Uefa Champions League.
Guardiola has coached many great players in his illustrious career and he wouldn’t throw accolades around willy-nilly, but to hear him speak of De Bruyne is to understand just how good a player the 31-year-old is.
“One of the best players I’ve seen in my life,” the Spaniard has said. “He can make everything. Top, top quality player.”
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
