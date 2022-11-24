Germany under pressure after losing to Japan, admits Hansi Flick

“Japan were simply more efficient today. We made mistakes that we should never commit especially in a World Cup and those are the things that we need to improve on.”

Guendogan said the German players lost the ball too easily.

“We made it too easy for them. Especially the second goal, I don't know if ever there has been an easier goal scored in the World Cup,” he said.

Captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said the team lacked the urgency to score after they lost their lead.

“I am totally frustrated and angry that we let this game slip, it was not necessary,” Neuer said.

“After the break we no longer had this game flow and did not play with the same confidence as in the first half.

“We are now under pressure from the start. That was also the most important game of how you start in a tournament but we messed it up.”

Japan lead Group E, which also includes Costa Rica and Spain who meet later in the day.

