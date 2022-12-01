Pitso brings Morocco lessons to school programme as he partners with Curro

Having spent time in Morocco and seen how they achieved their football success, former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wants to employ the lessons he learnt there in his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) programme.

In a bid to revive early development of football players in South Africa, Mosimane launched his PMSS programme this year. The globally renowned coach announced an exciting partnership with Curro Independent Schools on Thursday as the wheels are set in motion for the programme.

Morocco has invested heavily in football development, overhauling structures in the past decade, including a Morocco-inaugurated $60m (R1.08bn) renovation of the King Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat in 2019.

Success has followed with the country's clubs cleaning up on all fronts in recent continental club competitions. Wydad Athletic Club and RS Berkane are the reigning Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup champions while AS Far won the Women’s Champions League.