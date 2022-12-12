Croatia have no plan to man-mark Argentina superstar Messi

Croatia will not attempt to stop Argentina superstar Lionel Messi by man-marking him but instead will focus on immobilising the entire team in their World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, they said.

Croatia are bidding to make it to the final for the second World Cup in a row after losing in the 2018 showcase match to France in Russia.

They stunned tournament favourites Brazil in the quarterfinals in Qatar after going a goal down in extra time but dug deep to bounce back with a late equaliser and force a penalty shoot-out that they ended up winning.

“We don't have a specific plan yet for stopping Messi and usually we don't concentrate on stopping one player but the entire team,” striker Bruno Petković said.