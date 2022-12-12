Croatia have no plan to man-mark Argentina superstar Messi
Croatia will not attempt to stop Argentina superstar Lionel Messi by man-marking him but instead will focus on immobilising the entire team in their World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, they said.
Croatia are bidding to make it to the final for the second World Cup in a row after losing in the 2018 showcase match to France in Russia.
They stunned tournament favourites Brazil in the quarterfinals in Qatar after going a goal down in extra time but dug deep to bounce back with a late equaliser and force a penalty shoot-out that they ended up winning.
“We don't have a specific plan yet for stopping Messi and usually we don't concentrate on stopping one player but the entire team,” striker Bruno Petković said.
“We will try to stop them as a team and not with man-marking. Argentina are not only Messi, they have a number of great players. We have to stop the entire Argentina team.”
Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has been the driving force for the Argentines, who also needed penalties after squandering a two-goal lead against the Dutch in their quarterfinal.
With no players suspended and no injury concerns after the return of Croatia defender Borna Sosa, Zlatko Dalić's team is brimming with confidence and ready for more.
Their midfield comprising captain Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovacić and Marcelo Brozović will be key to dictating the pace, as they did against Brazil, and defender Josip Juranović said the three were utterly dependable.
“Mateo, Luka and Marcelo are the best Croatia midfield in history. I don't think it can be repeated. When you pass them the ball it is safer than having your money in the bank,” Juranović said.
Super-sub Petković scored the 117th-minute equaliser against Brazil to force penalties, with Croatia having now won all four of the shoot-outs they have taken part in at World Cups.
“I think many people who are not professional footballers can take successful penalties,” Petković said.
“The difference is how mentally tough you are. There is huge pressure you have never experienced before. But it also helps when you have a world-class keeper.”
goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved one spot-kick against Brazil after saving three in the last-16 shoot-out against Japan.
But it was Petković's dramatic equaliser after Brazil's extra-time lead that carried them to the shoot-out.
“I am becoming more and more aware of the magnitude of this goal with each passing day,” Petković said.
“Maybe I'll experience something similar in the semifinal or beyond.”
Reuters
