Goalless virtuoso Griezmann happy to put in hard yards for France

“Scoring an early goal made things easier for us as well and the second goal made it more comfortable for us. It's a tough game that came down to small details. We're going to try to learn from this.”

Victory set up a mouth-watering final with Lionel Messi's Argentina, which will take place at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

“Any team with Messi is a different proposition. We've seen Argentina play, we know how they play, they're a difficult team to play and they're in top form,” Griezmann said.

“They have a strong side around Messi. We know they'll have a lot of support in the crowd. We'll see where we can hurt them and how we can defend against them. We'll be well prepared.

“We can make history but there is still a very long way to go, 90 minutes or more. You have to keep your feet on the ground.”

For Griezmann, it is a second consecutive World Cup final and the 31-year-old said he had learnt to keep his emotions in check after he was moved to tears the last time they beat Belgium in the semifinal in 2018.

“Against Belgium I cried, I think now I'm more focused. I'm already focused on the final on Sunday.

“I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground, remain composed, focus on recovery and prepare for Sunday's match.”

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here

* All the World Cup squads here