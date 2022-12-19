WATCH | The five most memorable moments of the Qatar World Cup

The final, though, was a clash of giants, and a classic matchup by the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina against Kylian Mbappé-led France, the South Americans winning a thriller 4-2 on penalties after normal time ended 2-2 and extra time 3-3.
Image: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
A World Cup dogged by controversy in its buildup will go down as one of the most memorable in history, capped by what is being called the greatest final of all time.
Morocco's dramatic run to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the the semifinals was one of the highlights of a tournament marked by upsets as the smaller teams continue to gain ground on the giants of global football.
The final, though, was a clash of giants, and a classic matchup by the Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina against Kylian Mbappé-led France, the South Americans winning a thriller 4-2 on penalties after normal time ended 2-2 and extra time 3-3.
The World Cup was characterised by fast-paced high intensity football and being called one of the best on the field even before its ridiculously entertaining final.
Al Jazeera has compiled a video of its five most memorable moments of an unforgettable World Cup.
