Soccer

Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni McCarthy shoutout

28 December 2022 - 08:04
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Benni McCarthy has been praised for his work at Manchester United.
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

With New Year's Eve days away, South African coach Benni McCarthy is again the toast of football fans for his work with the Manchester United front line.

McCarthy was brought in as a first team coach at United earlier this year, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning. He has been instrumental in several players, including England forward Marcus Rashford, finding their form.

His contribution was acknowledged by match commentators after Rashford scored against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

“It's his responsibility to get this team finding the back of the net on a regular basis.  [Anthony] Martial and Rashford's tally would suggest Benni McCarthy's influence on the attacking department is having a good effect”.

Speaking to SkySports, Rashford shared the impact McCarthy has had on returning him to one of the most in-form players in the world.

“He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in, day out, we're thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits.”

He said McCarthy was ever present in training, giving advice on how to improve.

“We've always got him there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the moment I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy.”

Taking to social media, many gave McCarthy his flowers and said he had “unlocked” several players at the club.

Others weighed in on his new haircut and joked about who he might have been texting while the cameras were on him.

