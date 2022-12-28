The stunt sparked a huge debate online, with some finding it hilarious and others calling it unprofessional.
Among the reactions, sports anchor Thomas Mlambo joked that South Africa would trend “when the Europeans see this”.
“There's no place like Mzansi We are going to be trending when the Europeans see this. Roy Keane will have a heart attack,” he said.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
WATCH | This Philly's Games 'Kasi football' stunt has got tongues wagging
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
A moment of craziness at this year's Philly's Games has the streets in a mess, with some accusing the Isithembiso FC team of “unprofessionalism” and others applauding the side for bringing excitementto an otherwise dead match.
Isithembiso ran rampant against Phanda Phanda with a 6-2 win on aggregate, and booked their place in the last eight of the competition, but drew attention when their players all fell to the ground.
The move allowed Phanda to take the ball and score.
The stunt sparked a huge debate online, with some finding it hilarious and others calling it unprofessional.
Among the reactions, sports anchor Thomas Mlambo joked that South Africa would trend “when the Europeans see this”.
“There's no place like Mzansi We are going to be trending when the Europeans see this. Roy Keane will have a heart attack,” he said.
Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging
Zwane says more PSL teams must target Champions League to help Bafana
'English isn't our language': Mbalula defends Ngezana over 'philosophy' moemish
‘Hardly two minutes at the helm and he’s lying already’: Sboniso Duma shaded over Banyana moemish
'Embarrassing on & off the field' - fans left fuming at Bafana Bafana kit moemish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos