Soccer

Orlando Pirates welcome back Ofori ahead of Venda cup clash

09 March 2023 - 13:37 By Marc Strydom
Richard Ofori of Orlando Pirates with the trophy after his team win the the MTN8 final against AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 5 2022, soon before the Ghanaian became injured.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has resumed full training, Orlando Pirates have revealed.

Bucs did not disclose if Ofori, 29, was available for their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture against Motsepe Foundation Championship team Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).

The Black Stars international, though, faces a struggle regaining his place between the posts at the Buccaneers, with 26-year-old Sipho Chaine, signed from Chippa United in September, putting in some strong showings there this year.

“Richard Ofori has been discharged by the medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November,” Pirates said.

Bucs also gave updates on other injured stars Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Bandile Shandu.

The club said a tough schedule “has resulted in a busy few months for the club’s medical staff, with up to five players out of action”.

“Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare has been one of the notable absentees from the match-day squad over the past month, with his last appearance in the starting XI coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in early February. This was due to a thigh muscle strain in the lead-up to the recent home league fixture against Maritzburg United, which also forced him to miss the subsequent Soweto derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC.

“He has made some progress recovering from the knock and is expected to return to training next week.

“Monare is joined on the injury list by Goodman Mosele, who is scheduled to return to full training in the coming weeks along with Bandile Shandu.

Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic dies

Famous Orlando Pirates supporter Dejan Miladinovic has died.
5 hours ago

“The 23-year-old midfielder [Mosele] is expected to start light training by the end of the week after picking up an ankle ligament injury, while [right-back] Shandu is also scheduled to return before the end of the month after treatment on a stiff hamstring.

“Other recent additions to the Bucs injury list include captain Innocent Maela, who had a short spell on the sidelines after he sustained a left-foot contusion against Chiefs and has since resumed training.

“Defensive partner Olisa Ndah is also back at training after picking up a knock in his cameo at FNB Stadium.”

Pirates meet Venda having shown signs of improved form with six wins and two defeats from their last eight matches in all competitions.

Their 4-1 hammering of Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday, Monnapule Saleng bagging a hat-trick, left Bucs in third place in the DStv Premiership.

