Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has resumed full training, Orlando Pirates have revealed.
Bucs did not disclose if Ofori, 29, was available for their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture against Motsepe Foundation Championship team Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Black Stars international, though, faces a struggle regaining his place between the posts at the Buccaneers, with 26-year-old Sipho Chaine, signed from Chippa United in September, putting in some strong showings there this year.
“Richard Ofori has been discharged by the medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November,” Pirates said.
Bucs also gave updates on other injured stars Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Bandile Shandu.
Orlando Pirates welcome back Ofori ahead of Venda cup clash
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has resumed full training, Orlando Pirates have revealed.
Bucs did not disclose if Ofori, 29, was available for their Nedbank Cup last 16 fixture against Motsepe Foundation Championship team Venda Football Academy at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
The Black Stars international, though, faces a struggle regaining his place between the posts at the Buccaneers, with 26-year-old Sipho Chaine, signed from Chippa United in September, putting in some strong showings there this year.
“Richard Ofori has been discharged by the medical team and is back at full training after being sidelined since November,” Pirates said.
Bucs also gave updates on other injured stars Thabang Monare, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Bandile Shandu.
The club said a tough schedule “has resulted in a busy few months for the club’s medical staff, with up to five players out of action”.
“Experienced midfielder Thabang Monare has been one of the notable absentees from the match-day squad over the past month, with his last appearance in the starting XI coming against Mamelodi Sundowns in early February. This was due to a thigh muscle strain in the lead-up to the recent home league fixture against Maritzburg United, which also forced him to miss the subsequent Soweto derby clashes against Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC.
“He has made some progress recovering from the knock and is expected to return to training next week.
“Monare is joined on the injury list by Goodman Mosele, who is scheduled to return to full training in the coming weeks along with Bandile Shandu.
Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic dies
“The 23-year-old midfielder [Mosele] is expected to start light training by the end of the week after picking up an ankle ligament injury, while [right-back] Shandu is also scheduled to return before the end of the month after treatment on a stiff hamstring.
“Other recent additions to the Bucs injury list include captain Innocent Maela, who had a short spell on the sidelines after he sustained a left-foot contusion against Chiefs and has since resumed training.
“Defensive partner Olisa Ndah is also back at training after picking up a knock in his cameo at FNB Stadium.”
Pirates meet Venda having shown signs of improved form with six wins and two defeats from their last eight matches in all competitions.
Their 4-1 hammering of Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday, Monnapule Saleng bagging a hat-trick, left Bucs in third place in the DStv Premiership.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
These games are complicated: Riveiro on Orlando Pirates’ Venda mission
Kaizer Chiefs want Champions League place more than Confed: Sheppard
How Pirates and Thembinkosi Lorch made an unwell teen’s dream come true
Sundowns’ red-hot Cassius Mailula included in Bafana squad
Middendorp jumping ship to Germany surprised Swallows: Mogashoa
Pirates coach Riveiro resists temptation to praise Saleng as he focuses on team effort
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos