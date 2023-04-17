As City turn up heat, jittery Arsenal losing grip with summit in sight

Even when Arsenal were building a daunting lead at the top of the Premier League and excitement was mounting in north London there were those who questioned whether Mikel Arteta's side would be able to cope when Manchester City turned up the heat.

Until a week ago it appeared they were taking it all in their stride as they arrived at Anfield on a seven-match winning run in the league and went 2-0 ahead against Liverpool inside a scintillating half-an-hour.

Perhaps then the enormity of what was looming on the horizon — a first league title since 2004 — began to sink in.

Liverpool roared back to draw 2-2 and were unlucky not to claim all three points as Arsenal visibly shrank.