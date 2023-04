As City turn up heat, jittery Arsenal losing grip with summit in sight

“When I see a team playing with that flow at 2-0 certainly it's not the pressure,” Arteta said. “It's that we misunderstood what the game needed in that moment.

“There is a moment where you could go 3-1 up after 50 minutes and probably the game is over. Two minutes after that you concede the equaliser. This is part of football.

“My worry is after 2-0 that we made that huge mistake and didn't understand what the game required.

“At that moment we gave them hope.”

It is hard to imagine Manchester City dropping four points from consecutive matches in which they held two-goal leads.

Arteta, who worked under Guardiola at City, knows ruthlessness is required in title run-ins.

“When the game is there for the killing you have to do it. Today we haven't done it,” the Spaniard added.

“The last thing we want in our brains is to not to have the confidence to kill the game when you can do it.”

Once the disappointment has diluted, however, Arsenal are still in a position of strength.

They host bottom club Southampton on Friday and, with City in FA Cup semifinal action next weekend, could go to the Etihad for what is being called a title decider on April 26 with a seven-point lead over the champions, albeit from two more games.

If they do, the pressure might then switch to Guardiola's side who know they have little margin for error.

Reuters