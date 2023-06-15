Kadodia, watching in the main stand, was asked for his thoughts.
“Look, it’s a bitter pill to swallow at your home ground,” he said. “In the first 45 minutes we looked like the away team. We didn’t show hunger to win this game.
“And congratulations to Cape Town Spurs. But we’ll have to regroup and restructure, get back to the drawing board and find a way forward.”
United’s chair was asked about the first half that put his team under pressure, as the longer such a high-pressure match went without his team scoring, the more difficult it became to make a breakthrough.
“This was the pattern for our season. From January, when coach Fadlu came in here, we hardly shot at goal. And tonight you could see it, with not a single shot at their goalkeeper.
“If you want to win, you’ve got to take the match to your opposition. We’ve been complaining that even in our past six to seven games, we haven’t been getting into the box to shoot.”
Maritzburg owner Farook Kadodia disappointed in Fadlu Davids’ tactics
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United owner Farook Kadodia looked understandably sombre moments after watching his team sag to a 0-0 home draw and relegated from the DStv Premiership.
He expressed his disappointment at coach Fadlu Davids’ tactics in the game against Cape Town Spurs and in recent months.
United have been one of the better supported Premiership teams at their Harry Gwala Stadium fortress.
Their relegation comes not just as a disappointment to the Kadodia family — who have funded the club in 15 consecutive seasons in the top-flight since their last relegation in 2006-2007, and promotion back in 2007-2008 — but also the residents of a football-mad city.
Harry Gwala was predictably packed and vociferous for the deciding promotion-relegation playoffs match on Wednesday night.
Maritzburg, though, could not take advantage of their 12th player and were flat in the first half, and even when they improved in the second, mostly could not penetrate a Spurs team who defended like their lives depended on it.
Kadodia, watching in the main stand, was asked for his thoughts.
“Look, it’s a bitter pill to swallow at your home ground,” he said. “In the first 45 minutes we looked like the away team. We didn’t show hunger to win this game.
“And congratulations to Cape Town Spurs. But we’ll have to regroup and restructure, get back to the drawing board and find a way forward.”
United’s chair was asked about the first half that put his team under pressure, as the longer such a high-pressure match went without his team scoring, the more difficult it became to make a breakthrough.
“This was the pattern for our season. From January, when coach Fadlu came in here, we hardly shot at goal. And tonight you could see it, with not a single shot at their goalkeeper.
“If you want to win, you’ve got to take the match to your opposition. We’ve been complaining that even in our past six to seven games, we haven’t been getting into the box to shoot.”
Cape Town Spurs grit out draw in Maritzburg, return to SA football's top table
Kadodia was asked to clarify if the club’s management was disappointed in its coaching staff for being too defensive.
“Correct. We were outright defensive. And I think we were fortunate we managed to get a lifesaver [chance] going into the playoffs. The coaching staff must take full responsibility in their planning, because most of our games were defensive.”
Kadodia was asked how United will take stock and restrategise in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
“I think it’s too soon for me to answer that question. But we’ll have to readdress, go to the boardroom, and say what our way forward is. Because we will need money to go to fund the first division [team]. It’s not going to come up with an ordinary team to fight,” he said.
“In the past, the board of directors came up with good capital and we invested in players who could fight to get promoted.”
Kadodia was asked if he would consider an offer for the club.
“I think it’s the wrong time to be asking me that question,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Spurs hope Cupido’s absence won’t matter in relegation cliffhanger against United
Maritzburg beat Casric in play-offs to keep hopes of staying in the PSL alive
Bartlett left in tears as Spurs beat Casric to be on the verge of promotion
CT Spurs beat Maritzburg to seize advantage in the race for promotion to the PSL
Human on song as Maritzburg United kick off PSL playoffs on a high
Big away win for Cape Town Spurs against Casric in playoffs opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos