Soccer

Ellis balances tactics in test against Costa Rica, with eye on Sweden opener

11 July 2023 - 16:17 By Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana players Sibulele Holweni and Robyn Moodaly during a training session in Wellington, New Zealand, ahead of their final 2023 Women's World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica in Christchurch.
Banyana Banyana players Sibulele Holweni and Robyn Moodaly during a training session in Wellington, New Zealand, ahead of their final 2023 Women's World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica in Christchurch.
Image: Safa/Twitter

Costa Rica in Christchurch on Saturday will provide the sort of stern opponents Banyana Banyana need with an eye to their intimidating opening match of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup against Sweden a week later, but perhaps not the style of play.

The team arrived in New Zealand on Thursday and Friday and have set to work putting a controversial departure, marked by a heated contractual dispute with the South African Football Association (Safa), and gruelling trip halfway across the globe, to rest in tough training sessions.

Banyana meet fellow World Cup competitors Costa Rica at the Ngā Puna Wai Sports Complex in the early hours of Saturday morning (4am) South African time in their final warm-up match for the World Cup.

The 54th-ranked South Africans open their tough group G campaign — where they are also drawn with Italy (ranked 16th) and Argentina (28th) — against one of the tournament dark horses, third-ranked Sweden — in Wellington on July 23.

Costa Rica (ranked 36th) are in group C with Spain, Zambia and Japan. They will be looking for experience against a team with a similar, Southern African, style of play as Zambia.

For Banyana, the Central Americans probably provide opposition closer in style to their opponents in their second match, Argentina in Dunedin on July 28.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis suggested she has a balancing act between preparing for a good test from probably more skills-based Costa Rica, and perfecting some of the tactics her team will need to employ against the super-structured and precise Swedes. She also wants her team to put in a solid outing against the Latin Americans.

“It’s another top team, a World Cup-bound team. Their preparation is similar — they’re playing an African country [in their group]. And I think that’s why they chose to play against us,” Ellis said.

“But a lot of our game will be based on what we’re going to do against Sweden. It might not be evident in the game but we will be working on that during training, and also a little bit on Costa Rica [during the week].

“And then after that it’s to concentrate completely on Sweden. Because we cannot just [ignore] Costa Rica and only focus on Sweden. We’ve got to put a bit of effort into understanding what Costa Rica offer and their threats and weaknesses and how we can exploit that.”

Ellis has been pleased that many of her team’s training sessions in Wellington have been held in characteristic New Zealand rain, as those conditions are likely in the team’s matches in the country.

Banyana’s third group G game is against Italy, returning to Wellington Regional Stadium, on August 2.

The South Africans had a less than ideal send-off, missing their game against Botswana, as a stand-off with Safa was only resolved by the financial intervention of the Motsepe Foundation at the 11th hour of their departure last week.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Banyana Banyana fighting for respect not just bigger pay days: Hilton-Smith

Not mission impossible for SA in group of death, says former Safa technical director
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana shift focus from pay to play

Banyana Banyana have signed contracts with the South African Football Association (Safa) that guarantee each player almost R1m for participating ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘On the question of an investigation, I don’t know into what’: Jordaan on Banyana fiasco

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said he sees no need for an internal investigation into what went wrong in the ...
Sport
6 days ago

What about other African teams? Moloi-Motsepe fields awkward question

Precious Moloi-Motsepe had to answer an awkward question on why the Motsepe Foundation assisted Banyana Banyana with a donation and did not do the ...
Sport
5 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | Good on Banyana Banyana for standing up for themselves

Banyana’s stand-off with Safa this week and its positive outcome for them will also benefit future women’s teams
Sport
6 days ago

Safpu gives details on Motsepe rescue plan that sent Banyana off for World Cup

Banyana Banyana will go to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup happy and hopefully focused on delivering results after their contractual impasse with the ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Billiat brilliant but perhaps arrived in the wrong era at Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. 'It will be un-Orlando Pirates': SACP urges Bucs to reconsider Maccabi game Soccer
  3. Tshegofatso Mabasa brace sees Bafana past Eswatini into Cosafa semis Soccer
  4. While ‘football is flying’ Kaizer Chiefs have been caught standing: William ... Soccer
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Eastern Cape is the Mecca of boxing? No, folks, try Sodom and ... Sport

Latest Videos

Trucks torched in KZN
Snow falls in Gauteng!