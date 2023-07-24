Sundowns got ‘physical, tactical’ workout against Eagles: Loftman

Mamelodi Sundowns got the perfect sort of preseason workout they have been seeking from their 1-0 friendly win against Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, the Brazilians’ new set-play coach Michael Loftman says
Loftman said the match at the tiny, 1,800-capacity Sportpark De Laene in the town of Twello was physical and tactically disciplined.
Downs drew their first friendly of their camp in the Netherlands 2-2 against Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit Gent on Friday.
They meet two more Dutch Eredivisie sides — Sparta Rotterdam on Tuesday and NAC Breda on Friday.
“It was a really good fixture against Go Ahead Eagles — very competitive, physical and tactically very disciplined from both teams, so really good for our preseason,” Brit Loftman said.
“Both teams pressing from the top, both teams aggressive with the ball, trying to build up and dominate the pitch. So it was a really competitive game, with two teams playing a similar style of football.”
Downs have been introducing some of their new signings in their preseason games, and some of the younger players in their squad.
“The coach [Rulani Mokwena] has made it clear that when the young players are working hard and showing their ability it’s important to give them a chance,” Loftman said.
“The players have been working really hard in this camp and the previous camp [in Rustenburg], so it’s time for them to get the minutes they deserve and prove themselves, like the other players in the team.
“We had some really positive outcomes from individuals, regardless of the player who stepped onto the pitch. It's positive to see that across the squad we’ve had some good performances in the preseason.
“It’s a tough fixture ahead. We’ve done analysis on all the teams on arrival in Holland, so we’re prepared already in terms of the ideas for the game.
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Dutch Eredivisie team Go Ahead Eagles
“But yeah, really tough fixture — we know the level of Sparta Rotterdam. But that’s why we’re here — to play against the best teams we can and test ourselves and the individual players to see the level we’re at.”
Sparta are the less renowned Rotterdam club compared to famous neighbours Feyenoord. But they are a strong team in their own right — the oldest club in Holland, Sparta have won six league titles since being established in 1888. Feyenoord have won 16 Eredivisie titles.
Sundowns have been training just outside Amsterdam since their arrival last Monday.
The six-time successive DStv Premiership champions kick of the South African domestic season with their league fixture against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 4.
