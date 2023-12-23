Soccer

Arsenal have better of gripping draw with Liverpool to top table

23 December 2023 - 21:49 By Lori Ewing
Gabriel scores for Arsenal in their Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday.
Image: Reuters/Carl Recine

Arsenal had the better of a breathless 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday to lay down their Premier League title credentials and climb back to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's team, who have won five of their last seven matches but have not tasted victory in a league game at Anfield since 2012, have 40 points from 18 games. Liverpool are second on 39 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp had urged fans to crank up the volume at Anfield after a couple of uncharacteristically quiet games at the Merseyside stadium.

Though the fans obliged, Arsenal took an early lead when Gabriel outwitted Cody Gakpo to head in a floated pass from captain Martin Odegaard in the fourth minute.

Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah scored a brilliant equaliser in the 29th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold found him with a pinpoint long pass. Salah stepped easily around Oleksandr Zinchenko before unleashing a fierce left-foot shot into the net.

Both sides had chances to grab winner in the second half but had to settle for a point, which was a good result for champions Manchester City who are fifth, six points behind the leaders.

Reuters

