Hundreds of supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for the arrival of Bafana Bafana.
Bafana exceeded expectations, finishing third in this year's Africa Cup of Nations after beating Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties.
Earlier, South Africa lost to Nigeria in a nail-biting semifinal in the tournament.
Supporters gathered in the early hours of Wednesday, some coming from as far as Limpopo.
Listen to the supporters here:
LISTEN | ‘Bafana Bafana fought as a team’ — Supporters give players a heroes’ welcome
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Hundreds of supporters gathered at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday for the arrival of Bafana Bafana.
Bafana exceeded expectations, finishing third in this year's Africa Cup of Nations after beating Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties.
Earlier, South Africa lost to Nigeria in a nail-biting semifinal in the tournament.
Supporters gathered in the early hours of Wednesday, some coming from as far as Limpopo.
Listen to the supporters here:
Speaking to supporters at the airport, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams said the brotherhood and spirit within the team was one of the reasons they were successful in the tournament.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Fans greet Bafana on their return from Afcon
WATCH | Bafana players speak: ‘Brotherhood’ took SA far, says Williams
WATCH | Bafana are back — rapturous welcome home for our Afcon heroes
Bafana heroics must not mask deep issues in SA football
‘Honestly, I am not happy’: Bafana coach Broos wants clarity on Foster
IN PICS | Soccer fans in jubilant mood as Bafana Bafana touch down at OR Tambo International Airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos