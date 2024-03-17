Lorch brace hands Sundowns laboured cup win against diligent Maritzburg
Mamelodi Sundowns had a rare sluggish outing as they were made to labour to a 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 win by an industrious Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.
After a mixed-strength Downs battled to produce chances in the opening half, they stepped up a few gears in the second as Thembinkosi Lorch's brace in the 74th and 95th minutes earned an ultimately clinical victory for the six-time successive league champions.
As could be expected Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rested some crucial front-line performers in the cup clash against last season’s side relegated from the Premiership via the playoffs, which is battling in 10th place in its first season in more than a decade back in the second tier.
There were some still big names in Downs’ line-up including Khuliso Mudau, Marcelo Allende, Lebohang Maboe and Mosa Lebusa. They combined with fringe players who needed game time including Denis Onyango, Bathusi Aubaas, Divine Lunga, Matias Esquivel and Lorch, who is steadily forcing his way into the reckoning at his star-studded new club after his surprise move their from Orlando Pirates in January.
A combination who were unfamiliar with each other took time to find their footing against coach Simo Dladla's hard-working KwaZulu-Natal Motsepe Foundation Championship combination.
In the first half United’s hard work squeezing Downs in midfield meant the home side had possession but often deep, and only sparsely threatened in the final third. When they did, Maritzburg’s committed defending kept the Brazilians at bay.
United had the early chances, including when forward Reagan van der Ross spotted Onyango off his line and attempted a 35m lob, the hugely experienced Ugandan keeper tracking back and taking comfortably enough.
Sirino’s curling effort that forced a stop from United keeper Dumisani Msibi and Aubaas’s half-volley over the bar were Downs’ notable efforts in the opening 45 minutes. That both came from range spoke of the home side’s lack of fluidity in the face of United’s effort at disruption of it.
Sundowns found a far better passing rhythm back from the break and began to pry openings with their greater zip in attack.
Mudau beat United left-back Nkanyiso Madonsela and found Maboe to shoot into a defender. Esquivel was fed free on the left of the box and shot tamely at Msibi. Mudau teed up Lorch, who struck wide.
Maritzburg’s response was to pack the defence in a low block. But Sundowns know how to pick their way through those, and Bongani Zungu’s pass threaded down the left channel put Lorch through on that side of the box to expertly finish past Msibi.
Given the lower-tier campaigners had already committed to defence, it was hard for Maritzburg to come out of their shell once a goal down, allowing Downs to manage the 15 minutes plus added time to the end.
Two of Downs' rested players who came off the bench — Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena — combined on the right of the box to see the ball worked to Lorch on the left to stroke in Downs' second in added time.