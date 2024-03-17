Lorch brace hands Sundowns laboured cup win against diligent Maritzburg

Mamelodi Sundowns had a rare sluggish outing as they were made to labour to a 2-0 Nedbank Cup last 16 win by an industrious Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday night.

After a mixed-strength Downs battled to produce chances in the opening half, they stepped up a few gears in the second as Thembinkosi Lorch's brace in the 74th and 95th minutes earned an ultimately clinical victory for the six-time successive league champions.

As could be expected Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena rested some crucial front-line performers in the cup clash against last season’s side relegated from the Premiership via the playoffs, which is battling in 10th place in its first season in more than a decade back in the second tier.

There were some still big names in Downs’ line-up including Khuliso Mudau, Marcelo Allende, Lebohang Maboe and Mosa Lebusa. They combined with fringe players who needed game time including Denis Onyango, Bathusi Aubaas, Divine Lunga, Matias Esquivel and Lorch, who is steadily forcing his way into the reckoning at his star-studded new club after his surprise move their from Orlando Pirates in January.