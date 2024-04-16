PSG will get past Barcelona in Champions League, says Luis Enrique

Atletico, looking for their first Champions League semifinal place in seven years, beat Dortmund at the Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday but Simeone acknowledged the German side's power at home, which could cause an upset in the return leg.

"They are a very strong team at home, they will surely start with a high tempo and we have to keep up the level we've been playing at in our last few games," Simeone said on Monday ahead of the game at Signal Iduna Park.

"I'm sure they will come out strong, they have a lot of skilful people on the wings, people in the middle who come in very well from the second line too. They work very well on set pieces and we will look to take the game where we think we can hurt them."

Atletico had to withstand intense pressure from Dortmund after going 2-0 up through Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino before Sebastien Haller pulled one back and then twice hit the woodwork.

"All of their players worry me. They are very good, with enormous speed, the young guy, number 47 [Antonios Papadopoulos], I don't want to say his name wrong, but he came on the other day and he was a real menace.

"I can't imagine any other style of their football because they showed it last season when they even had a chance to win the German league, and then Bayern [Munich] won it, but obviously they are a very strong team."

Uefa Champions League, quarterfinal second legs (all 9pm SA time)

Tuesday:

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Borussia Dortmund v Atletico Madrid

Wednesday:

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Manchester City v Real Madrid

Reuters