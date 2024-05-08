SuperSport ‘learning the hard way’: Hunt after they blow win against Sekhukhune

“SuperSport showed they are playing at home, they pushed us hard. They will take the 1-1 score but for us we can’t be proud of ourselves for the stalemate.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt maintains their target is to finish the season in the top four and they remain on course to achieve that.
SuperSport’s mission suffered a blow when Sekhukhune United equalised late to force a 1-1 draw in their DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, leaving the Pretoria team in sixth spot on 39 points with three matches remaining.
United are under pressure from Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City below them as the race to finish in the top eight intensifies over the remaining few weeks of the league.
The draw saw Sekhukhune solidify their fourth position below champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC and Orlando Pirates and above TS Galaxy and SuperSport.
Reflecting on a game where Bradley Grobler's strike saw SuperSport take the lead in the 87th minute, but Matsatsantsa allowed Chibuike Ohizu to equalise two minutes later in a dramatic finish, Hunt said his young team are learning on the job.
“I thought we had it but experience cost us again — we are learning the hard way and what can you do?” Hunt said, adding his team has exceeded expectations this season.
“Overachieving with some of these kids but lack of experience is costing us. We are learning and we will get better.
“The ambition is to try to finish as high as we can, we will still be in the top four, it can still happen. A win could have been a big step forward but we are learning on the job.”
Visiting coach Lehlohonolo Seema said he was disappointed to return home with just a point.
“SuperSport showed they are playing at home, they pushed us hard. They will take the 1-1 score but for us we can’t be proud of ourselves for the stalemate.
“They were pushing us and from the first five minutes you could see they were a team playing in moments and not [making] constant attacks.
“They will attack and go back to regroup, but with us, we were threatening all the time but we did not take our chances.
“Our decision-making in the attacking third was not good. We knew we would score if we were composed in the attacking third and that is how our goal came.
“What is painful is the way we conceded a goal and the time. That is why I am saying it is hard to say we are happy with this point.
“One would say we scored in the dying minutes but we always had that hope that if we are composed in the attacking third we would get something.
“If you look at the goal we scored, our striker had time to control the ball with the chest and finish. That is what we were supposed to be doing from minute one but we were rushing all the time.”
