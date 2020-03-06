Al Ahly coach promises ‘fair play’ against Mamelodi Sundowns

“We know that we won the first leg at home in Cairo but the tie is not finalised. We have to come here at the stadium tomorrow afternoon with 100 percent concentration and play our normal football to try and finish off the job.

“We are expecting a tough game from Sundowns because they have experience in continental football‚” said Rabia.

Weiler continued that Ahly are motivated by the possibility of adding the ninth Champions League trophy for the most successful football club on the continent.

“Our objective is to win the ninth Champions League for the club – that is our only target at the moment‚” the 46-year-old Swiss said.

“The eight teams that are left in the competition are the strongest on the continent and it is not easy against any one of them. That is why I said earlier that we are expecting a tough match against Sundowns.

“The game is going to be very close and if you want to qualify you have to do it on the pitch. Fortunately is not very hot here – the temperature is good and we have played at places that were much hotter than this.

“We have to adapt to any kind of temperature and we don’t have any problems with the weather in SA.”

North African teams have a reputation for intimidating referees and slowing down play to frustrate opponents‚ but Weiler said Ahly will not do things that are not in the spirit of the game.

“Fair play and respect is very important in life – we always respect the game and our opponents. As a coach‚ I will never tell my players to go out there and do such things‚” he said.