Soccer

Pirates coach Zinnbauer happy with the contribution of 18-year-old Azola Tshobeni

26 January 2021 - 16:01 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer.
Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Josef Zinnbauer says if players are ready to play a role and they fit into his tactical plan for a match‚ they will be fielded regardless of age. This follows Orlando Pirates handing a debut to 18-year-old Azola Tshobeni against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Youth product Tshobeni put in a good shift in Pirates’ 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium‚ working hard and showing skills and an ability to carry the ball forward playing in midfield alongside Thabang Monare.

Started by coach Zinnbauer‚ the teen displayed calmness and maturity on the ball beyond his 18 years in his 77 minutes before being replaced by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Zinnbauer said he was happy with the contribution of the teen‚ as he has in the past two games by that of influential 23-year-old left-back Bongani Sam.

“We said this before — we said that all players will give us a good performance and it’s important as a coach that you follow the tactical [necessities]‚ and what we need in the plan and need in the game‚” the Bucs coach said on Tshobeni’s showing.

Chiefs coach Hunt insists Pirates are the furthest thing from his mind: 'I don’t even think about the derby'

The Soweto derby is the furthest thing from Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt's mind and he insists that he is not thinking about the looming date ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“With Azola‚ he understands what we want. Sam does also‚ but Sam was always injured — he was not always available. Now is the first time in my time [as coach] that he has been available for 90 minutes. And now I hope we get the good recovery‚ and Azola also.

“We will have to see in the next game if we give him a little break. It’s not a lot of time now for a break‚ but we have to see what happens in the next game.

“I’m happy about both of these players.”

Tshobeni was a product of Pirates development head Augusto Palacios’s personal academy — the Augusto Palacios Apprentice Academy — from 14‚ and joined the Bucs youth structures at 16.

He was promoted to the Buccaneers’ senior team from their DStv Diski Challenge reserve side in the 2020-21 preseason along with 20-year-old midfielder Thabiso Sesane.

Wednesday:

  • Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United (Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium‚ 5pm)
  • Black Leopards v Mamelodi Sundowns (Thohoyandou Stadium‚ 5pm)

READ MORE:

New TTM owner has ambitious plans for the troubled side he purchased for around R40m

The new owner of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) purchased the crisis-riddled club for around R40m and he says he will unveil the ambitious ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Mngqithi pleads with the Sundowns supporters not to push the panic button

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has urged the club's fans to be patient and not to reach for the panic button just yet as the champions ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Reasons behind coach Dylan Kerr's resignation from his job at Black Leopards finally revealed

Dylan Kerr resigned from his job as head coach of Black Leopards over a fallout he had with assistant-coach Lehlohonolo Seema‚ a source has alleged.
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt addresses goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence Soccer
  2. Swallows mentor Truter takes a dig at Sundowns' co-coaching trinity: 'They have ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane singing 'Imali Eningi' is the funniest thing you will ... Soccer
  4. 'Kings Park a right royal mess' Sport
  5. LISTEN | CSA's Zak Yacoob verbally attacks journo when asked about suspended ... Cricket

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. Chiefs coach Hunt insists Pirates are the furthest thing from his mind: 'I ... Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Hawk swoops to flyweight world title Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates work hard to tough out a victory against Maritzburg Soccer
  4. The ball’s in Khune’s court, says Chiefs mentor Hunt Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt addresses goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence Soccer
X