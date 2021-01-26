Josef Zinnbauer says if players are ready to play a role and they fit into his tactical plan for a match‚ they will be fielded regardless of age. This follows Orlando Pirates handing a debut to 18-year-old Azola Tshobeni against Maritzburg United on Saturday.

Youth product Tshobeni put in a good shift in Pirates’ 1-0 DStv Premiership win against Maritzburg at Harry Gwala Stadium‚ working hard and showing skills and an ability to carry the ball forward playing in midfield alongside Thabang Monare.

Started by coach Zinnbauer‚ the teen displayed calmness and maturity on the ball beyond his 18 years in his 77 minutes before being replaced by Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Zinnbauer said he was happy with the contribution of the teen‚ as he has in the past two games by that of influential 23-year-old left-back Bongani Sam.

“We said this before — we said that all players will give us a good performance and it’s important as a coach that you follow the tactical [necessities]‚ and what we need in the plan and need in the game‚” the Bucs coach said on Tshobeni’s showing.