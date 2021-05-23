Lifestyle

Start spreading the news: there’s a theatre streaming revolution going on

Nearly half of London’s venues are streaming shows and it’s paying off, even though they aren’t always cheaper

23 May 2021 - 17:47 By Sarah Rappaport

When London’s theatres started streaming shows to home audiences in lockdown, the goal was to survive the pandemic. It’s worked so well that they don’t want to stop.

Almost half of stage venues in the capital are developing digital offerings to secure a new source of income long after their doors reopen post-Covid-19, according to The Society of London Theatre...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Handy to know: does exercise increase your grip strength? Lifestyle
  2. Discover a luxurious new range of models to rove the countryside Lifestyle
  3. Start spreading the news: there’s a theatre streaming revolution going on Lifestyle
  4. Art and Soal: Joburg artist cements his place locally and abroad Lifestyle
  5. African films that have the continent covered until you can explore it again Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Myeni: A tainted fairytale
Black Fungus "epidemic” to cyclone Tauktae: How India’s devastating Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Young stars hit the big time abroad — then Covid put their dreams on hold Lifestyle
  2. Covid-19 pandemic: bleak future for Shakespeare's Globe, Broadway Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why top SA talent goes for a song Lifestyle
  4. Coronavirus, xenophobia: Can the art industry survive these troubled times? Lifestyle
  5. Broadway star lured home for bit Lifestyle
X