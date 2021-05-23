Start spreading the news: there’s a theatre streaming revolution going on

Nearly half of London’s venues are streaming shows and it’s paying off, even though they aren’t always cheaper

When London’s theatres started streaming shows to home audiences in lockdown, the goal was to survive the pandemic. It’s worked so well that they don’t want to stop.



Almost half of stage venues in the capital are developing digital offerings to secure a new source of income long after their doors reopen post-Covid-19, according to The Society of London Theatre...