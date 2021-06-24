Trigger your inner story artist, and there’s nothing fishy about it
It’s time to enter Triggerfish’s Netflix-sponsored skills development course, which offers Oscar-winning mentorship
24 June 2021 - 20:37
Triggerfish has announced its call for entries for a pan-African Story Artist Lab sponsored by Netflix.
Shortlisted applicants will have three months of paid skills development with international industry experts. Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Oscar-winning features such as Brave, Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc, will lead the training programme. ..
