Lifestyle

Trigger your inner story artist, and there’s nothing fishy about it

It’s time to enter Triggerfish’s Netflix-sponsored skills development course, which offers Oscar-winning mentorship

24 June 2021 - 20:37 By Kevin Kriedemann

Triggerfish has announced its call for entries for a pan-African Story Artist Lab sponsored by Netflix. 

Shortlisted applicants will have three months of paid skills development with international industry experts. Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Oscar-winning features such as Brave, Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc, will lead the training programme. ..

