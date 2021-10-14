Dune his best to do justice to a film that’s flopped before

In the most ‘challenging thing’ he’s done in his life, Denis Villeneuve hopes to conquer what others have failed at

Denis Villeneuve hopes to win over fans of Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 science fiction novel Dune and introduce new ones to the story with his mammoth movie adaptation, the most challenging production of the Canadian director’s career.



Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in the hotly anticipated film, which hits South African cinemas on October 22, and follows past attempts to take Herbert’s 400-page book to the silver screen...