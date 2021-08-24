'It's not been easy': Delta variant disrupts Hollywood's comeback

Three months after Hollywood launched a marketing blitz that proclaimed “the big screen is back,” the Delta variant of the coronavirus has interrupted cinema's rebound from the pandemic.

Studio executives and movie theatre operators, meeting this week in Las Vegas for the annual CinemaCon convention, hoped to reignite moviegoing this summer. After encouraging turnouts for action flicks such as Marvel's Black Widow and Fast & Furious franchise movie F9, recent US and Canadian ticket sales have underwhelmed.

“The only audience that seems to be going on a consistent basis is 18 to 35[-year-olds],” said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co.

With four new wide releases, domestic box office totals this past weekend slumped to $63m (about R949.4m), their smallest since June. No weekend in the pre-pandemic times of 2019 came in that low.

The Delta variant is hurting ticket sales, executives and analysts said, especially when studios have opted to offer some films simultaneously on streaming.