Lifestyle

Plastic to fantastic: Filipino designer weaves gowns out of rubbish

The dresses, made from recycled waste, are used for coming-of-age parties, weddings and beauty contests

16 March 2022 - 20:10 By Adrian Portugal

Lenora Buenviaje has been making dresses out of waste materials for the past seven years and says wearing clothes made from such items as recycled newspapers, plastic wrapping and rice sacks can be both economical and fashionable. Using a foot-operated sewing machine, the 51-year-old Filipino seamstress stitches and weaves plastics and other materials into inventive and fashionable frocks and gowns, sometimes completed by headdresses...

