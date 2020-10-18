Hell to pay: schools take hard line to get parents to cough up

Suspending pupils and demanding police clearance certificates are among the lengths some have to go to

Some schools are taking drastic measures to force parents who can afford to pay fees to cough up while others have strict admission requirements.



Gratton School, a private institution in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, says it “may” exclude or suspend a pupil when fees are not paid...