Umbrella closes for Santam as court forces it to pay out for Covid-19 losses

In a ‘litmus lawsuit’, a judge has ordered the insurance company to make good on its policies

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
17 November 2020 - 19:26

Two hospitality firms with business interruption cover of R122m between them have successfully sued Santam, which refused to compensate them for Covid-19 revenue losses.

Tuesday’s Cape Town High Court victory is the second case in which insurers have been taken to task for their attempts to spurn Covid-19 claims and Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath described it as a “litmus lawsuit”...

