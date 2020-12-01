News

Roedean ‘thinks equal’ and will tackle discrimination, which ‘will arise’

The prestigious school has appointed a team to address prejudice after a racist incident involving a nine-year-old

Prega Govender Journalist
01 December 2020 - 20:03

An expert interim committee has been appointed at the prestigious Roedean School in Johannesburg to deal with complaints of discrimination.

This comes in the wake of a racist incident on October 30, when a nine-year-old took a photograph of her classmate, then added the word “chimpanzee” next to the image before sending it to her...

