SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’
Out of 39 countries, SA came last in science and second to last in maths, TIMSS results show
08 December 2020 - 20:29
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has conceded that South African pupils “are far behind our peers and competitors” in maths and science after the results of the Trends in Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) were released on Tuesday.
SA’s grade 8 pupils were placed last out of 39 countries in science and 38th in maths...
