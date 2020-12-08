News

SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’

Out of 39 countries, SA came last in science and second to last in maths, TIMSS results show

Prega Govender Journalist
08 December 2020 - 20:29

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has conceded that South African pupils “are far behind our peers and competitors” in maths and science after the results of the Trends in Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) were released on Tuesday.

SA’s grade 8 pupils were placed last out of 39 countries in science and 38th in maths...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  2. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  3. Nothing disallows judges from discussing the law, Hlophe tells tribunal News
  4. ‘Most of my friends have tested positive, too’: state races to halt Rage ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. ‘Retract your decision on matric rewrites, DBE, or we’ll see you in court’ News
  2. The rise of an ethical woman: Unisa's first female vice-chancellor Puleng ... News
  3. Matric exam rewrite: 'top achievers' blamed News
  4. How green is my hockey pitch money News
  5. Confusion over education department 'rewrite' tweet affecting two more subjects South Africa
  6. Roedean ‘thinks equal’ and will tackle discrimination, which ‘will arise’ News
X