Dr Sindi van Zyl ‘went beyond being a doctor’: loved ones give tribute

Words of admiration by those closest to her show why she was known as the people’s doctor

Late medical doctor and radio personality Sindi van Zyl’s children said they would remember her as a kind and caring mother who loved everyone.



Paying tribute to their mother at her funeral held virtually on Thursday, Nandi and Manie, whom Van Zyl called “caramelos”, spoke fondly of their mother, describing her as a strong and powerful person...