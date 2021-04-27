News

‘So he lost his job. What about the three lives we lost?’ say Pule’s family

Little sympathy for murder suspect Ntuthuko Shoba’s arguments at bail hearing

27 April 2021 - 18:13 By Iavan Pijoos

The fact that Ntuthuko Shoba lost his job at the JSE cannot be compared to the pain and suffering Tshegofatso Pule’s family members have been through, her cousin said on Monday.

“We are not worried or shaken by the fact that Shoba is worried about losing his job. What about the three lives that were lost? Pule was pregnant at the time she was murdered and WhatsApp messages read out in court revealed she had an abortion,” Botlhale Modisane told Sunday Times Daily...

