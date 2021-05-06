Saints won’t be marching onto rugby fields after Covid kicks ball out of play

St John’s College has cancelled all sporting fixtures for the next 10 days as 260 pupils go into quarantine

About 260 grade 11 and 12 pupils from St John’s College in Johannesburg have been asked to quarantine at home for the next 10 days after five youngsters tested positive for Covid-19.



The school asked parents of grade 11 and 12 pupils to fetch them from school at about midday on Thursday after it decided to send them into quarantine...