News

Sahpra vs medical company: would you want a used catheter in your heart?

Firm given licence to clean medical equipment for reuse even though this is illegal in SA. But should it be made legal?

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
09 May 2021 - 18:53

An SA medical manufacturer is at loggerheads with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) after its licence to clean medical equipment such as biopsy forceps and heart catheters for reuse was suspended.

The saga has placed the debate around the specialised cleaning of sophisticated medical equipment in the spotlight, with those in favour of the practice saying it has huge cost-saving benefits for patients, while those against it believe it poses a high risk...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nurses open up about the inescapable pain of Covid-19 at work and at home News
  2. Sahpra vs medical company: would you want a used catheter in your heart? News
  3. Zim has a big elephant problem, but is culling the answer? News
  4. Court hears how Terrible West Siders gang lived up to their name in Modack case News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. ‘How quickly can we roll them out?’ — Health products regulator on Covid-19 ... South Africa
  2. Sahpra says court ruling on Ivermectin for Covid-19 was 'not a victory' South Africa
  3. Sahpra CEO says two more Covid-19 vaccine applications are under review South Africa
  4. Product warranties, cashier finger-slip and medical scheme waiting periods Consumer Live
  5. SA's PPE disgrace: 'substandard' anti-Covid masks fail quality tests News
  6. From cars to Covid: SA companies repurposed for ventilators South Africa
  7. It’s not my fault, my brain implant made me do it Health & Sex
  8. Inside the killer polony scandal News
  9. A new regulatory regime for medicines comes into force in SA News
  10. Govt encourages generic drug use: manufacturer South Africa
X