SA's PPE disgrace: 'substandard' anti-covid masks fail quality tests

Law swoops on firms selling dodgy Covid protective equipment

06 September 2020 - 00:03 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER and ORRIN SINGH

Four companies have been charged and dozens more are being investigated for providing substandard personal protective equipment (PPE), which heightens the risk of spreading Covid-19 and endangers health-care workers.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) confirmed that alongside the police's organised crime unit, the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), it is investigating PPE manufacturers and suppliers for "the supply of substandard or falsified PPE" intended for use in health-care institutions, including aged-care facilities...

