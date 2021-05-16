Suspended eThekwini city manager adapting after attack at posh estate
Sipho Nzuza, who was allegedly attacked in Adapt-IT head honcho Sbu Shabalala’s presence, is on the mend
16 May 2021 - 17:34
Suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza is still in hospital recovering from surgery for injuries he allegedly suffered at the hands of five armed gunmen who beat him up at a home in the exclusive Zimbali gated estate.
Approached for comment, he said: “I’m still in hospital recovering. I wouldn’t like to comment more than this as the matter is still with the lawyers.”..
