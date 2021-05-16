News

Suspended eThekwini city manager adapting after attack at posh estate

Sipho Nzuza, who was allegedly attacked in Adapt-IT head honcho Sbu Shabalala’s presence, is on the mend

16 May 2021 - 17:34 By Tania Broughton

Suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza is still in hospital recovering from surgery for injuries he allegedly suffered at the hands of five armed gunmen who beat him up at a home in the exclusive Zimbali gated estate.

Approached for comment, he said: “I’m still in hospital recovering. I wouldn’t like to comment more than this as the matter is still with the lawyers.”..

