News

The big flush: V&A Waterfront goes hi-tech to dislodge rotting fish

Expert team deployed to ‘aerate’ famous blue flag marina

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
09 June 2021 - 20:54

Water treatment experts have begun installing hi-tech underwater air diffusers to clear a layer of rotting fish from the bottom of Cape Town’s top marina.

The water inside the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront marina has turned an ominous milky green due to invisible chemical processes under way beneath rows of luxury boats parked at the blue flag marina, situated next to the V&A’s world famous Two Oceans Aquarium. The air diffusers, imported from Scotland, will inject oxygen into the underwater environment to displace a “dead zone” of gas and bacteria trapped on the marina seabed. In this way, a multidisciplinary team of experts hopes to restore the marina to its former glory by flushing out the area and stimulating organism regrowth...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The big flush: V&A Waterfront goes hi-tech to dislodge rotting fish News
  2. Payback time: cops might have to repay R100m robbers stole in heist News
  3. Paperwork bungle allowed Enock’s death, principal a scapegoat News
  4. Sisonke trial chief springs to Fauci’s defence after rightwing attacks News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail

Related articles

  1. Three rescued after luxury power yacht crashes into Robben Island South Africa
  2. Microplastics found in almost three quarters of rescued turtles Sci-Tech
  3. Fine kettle of fish at V&A Waterfront News
  4. Beware waves and rip currents this weekend: NSRI South Africa
  5. Suspended Samsa official fuels fire regarding ‘suspicious’ sea voyages News
  6. Last Knysna tusker falls in love with a machine News