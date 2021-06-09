The big flush: V&A Waterfront goes hi-tech to dislodge rotting fish

Expert team deployed to ‘aerate’ famous blue flag marina

Water treatment experts have begun installing hi-tech underwater air diffusers to clear a layer of rotting fish from the bottom of Cape Town’s top marina.



The water inside the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront marina has turned an ominous milky green due to invisible chemical processes under way beneath rows of luxury boats parked at the blue flag marina, situated next to the V&A’s world famous Two Oceans Aquarium. The air diffusers, imported from Scotland, will inject oxygen into the underwater environment to displace a “dead zone” of gas and bacteria trapped on the marina seabed. In this way, a multidisciplinary team of experts hopes to restore the marina to its former glory by flushing out the area and stimulating organism regrowth...