The job fulfils me more than what I thought I wanted: rape prosecutor

‘Vicarious trauma’ and ‘compassion fatigue’ are occupational hazards in a job demanding boundless reserves of empathy

For tens of thousands of SA women, children and even men, the moment they were raped is like a broken record playing on repeat every day in vivid detail.



For sexual offences prosecutor Jarrod Seethal, these moments play out in his mind like a movie when he cross-examines his victims in court...