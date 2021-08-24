News

The job fulfils me more than what I thought I wanted: rape prosecutor

‘Vicarious trauma’ and ‘compassion fatigue’ are occupational hazards in a job demanding boundless reserves of empathy

24 August 2021 - 20:01

For tens of thousands of SA women, children and even men, the moment they were raped is like a broken record playing on repeat every day in vivid detail.

For sexual offences prosecutor Jarrod Seethal, these moments play out in his mind like a movie when he cross-examines his victims in court...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Leukaemia survivors fight on while they await life-saving bone marrow News
  2. The Limpopo deputy principal who never was News
  3. The job fulfils me more than what I thought I wanted: rape prosecutor News
  4. ‘Screaming queen’ and ‘goblin lookalike’ trump Joburg autism school ‘bully’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...

Related articles

  1. NEWS FEATURE | Dedicated prosecutors provide islands of comfort in a sea of ... News
  2. EDITORIAL | Long queues of women seeking protection orders are unacceptable Opinion & Analysis
  3. The pandemic has exposed what women need. Now it’s time to act News
  4. Proposed ban on guns has pistol Annies reaching for the holster News
  5. NEWS FEATURE | She thought her rapist would never be caught. Then she met ... News
  6. She has fought fire. Now she must fight her fear of water News