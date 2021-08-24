The job fulfils me more than what I thought I wanted: rape prosecutor
‘Vicarious trauma’ and ‘compassion fatigue’ are occupational hazards in a job demanding boundless reserves of empathy
24 August 2021 - 20:01
For tens of thousands of SA women, children and even men, the moment they were raped is like a broken record playing on repeat every day in vivid detail.
For sexual offences prosecutor Jarrod Seethal, these moments play out in his mind like a movie when he cross-examines his victims in court...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.