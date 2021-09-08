‘Cops told me my sister had hired hitmen to burn me and my 5 kids alive’

Woman takes the witness stand to testify on how she almost became her sibling’s seventh alleged victim

When Joyce Ndlovu entered the high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday, she could not bring herself to face her sister.



Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly plotted to have Joyce and her five children burnt alive in their Bushbuckridge home...