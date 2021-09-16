A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover Maurice Mabasa

It was after she could not reach him that she called his employer, his brother Justice and their landlord Percival Maluleke, who was also Mabasa’s friend. She explained that she was looking for him as he had not come home the previous night, but they said they had not seen him.

Ndlovu said she received a phone call from the Olifantsfontein police station while en route there to report him missing. She did not elaborate what transpired during the call but told the court that at the station, the officer who called her earlier directed her to the trauma centre.

“When at the trauma centre, the police constable asked me what I was doing there. I said I was there to report a missing person, but he informed me that they had found a body outside the gate of a house in Olifantsfontein. The body had been discovered in the early hours of that morning. The body was searched and cards were found, leading them to identify the person as Maurice Mabasa,” said Ndlovu.

She was also taken through the life insurance policy that Mabasa is alleged to have taken out with Assupol, listing her as a beneficiary. The court had previously heard the evidence of Assupol representative, Masona Mashaba.

He claimed he was called to Ndlovu’s home six months before Mabasa’s death. There, he interacted with a gentleman he knew as Maurice Mabasa. Mashaba said he went through the documents and thereafter handed over the policy to the man he thought to be Mabasa to sign, thus entering into the policy agreement.

When Mabasa died, 16 life and funeral insurance policies had been opened in his name and all these documents were in Ndlovu's possession. The first policy had been opened in 2011 - the year they started dating - with the last taken out on June 1, 2015 — four months before Maurice’s death.